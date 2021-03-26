Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,993,000 after acquiring an additional 69,686 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,811,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.