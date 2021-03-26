Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.44.

NYSE:LIN opened at $273.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.32. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $159.41 and a 12 month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

