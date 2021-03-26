Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $660,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

