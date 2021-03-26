Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $136.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.60, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.72.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

