Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $183.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $175.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $121.94 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

