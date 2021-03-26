Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LLY opened at $183.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $175.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $121.94 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.13.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
