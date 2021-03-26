Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DSDVY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DSV Panalpina A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $93.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,156. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.03. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $95.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.