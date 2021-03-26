Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down to $26.15

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $25.60. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 49 shares.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a market cap of $600.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,910.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,431,292. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

