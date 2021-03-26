BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 770.75% and a negative return on equity of 379.14%.

BKYI opened at $3.55 on Friday. BIO-key International has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

Separately, Maxim Group raised BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

