BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.19. 5,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,812. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93.

BCAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

