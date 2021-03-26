BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.40

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 75238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

BioTime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

