Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BDTX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. 1,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,803. The stock has a market cap of $823.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

In other news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $111,043.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,775.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $65,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,156 shares of company stock valued at $814,013 in the last quarter.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

