Bonded Finance Price Down 27.5% Over Last Week (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $16.27 million and $1.20 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00227948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.48 or 0.00821832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00051139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00076544 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00026436 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

