Bondly 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.68 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Bondly token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Bondly has a market cap of $50.47 million and $3.68 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00060181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00224625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.56 or 0.00828040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00051262 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00076273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00026850 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 tokens. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

Bondly Token Trading

