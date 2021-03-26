Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.11

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 18237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

