Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Endurant Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Endurant Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146,090 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 5.5% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,200 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 878,388 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

BMY stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.78. 301,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,954,363. The company has a market cap of $142.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.