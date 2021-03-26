Brokerages Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.55. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $139.24. 11,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,535. Dover has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $138.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day moving average of $120.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

