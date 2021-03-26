Brokerages Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Price Target at $163.96

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

AAP stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,500. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $187.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.77.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

