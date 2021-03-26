Brokerages Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Target Price at $20.56

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

GOCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,699,828.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,828.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GOCO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. 41,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,890. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

