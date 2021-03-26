Brokerages Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Target Price at $20.56

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.
GOCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.
In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,699,828.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,828.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580 in the last 90 days.
GOCO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. 41,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,890. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
