Brokerages Set Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target at $14.75

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDDFF shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Goodfood Market stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

