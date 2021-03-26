Brokerages Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) PT at $61.60

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,950,000 after buying an additional 1,637,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after buying an additional 394,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth $30,574,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 25,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

SRRK stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 188,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,527. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?

Analyst Recommendations for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit