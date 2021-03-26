Brokerages Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) PT at $61.60

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,950,000 after buying an additional 1,637,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after buying an additional 394,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth $30,574,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 25,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

SRRK stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 188,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,527. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

