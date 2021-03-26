Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) PT at C$70.33

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting C$60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,758,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,167. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$67.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,117.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$182,042.61. Also, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier acquired 19,600 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,116,692.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,854,193.32. Insiders bought 28,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,258 over the last 90 days.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.