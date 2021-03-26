Brokerages Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target at $36.33

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after buying an additional 409,183 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 181,338 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 495,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 254.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 343.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 46,891 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 51,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $44.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.