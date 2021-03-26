Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. FMR LLC lifted its position in ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,379 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ASML by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after acquiring an additional 380,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

ASML stock opened at $584.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $561.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.38. The company has a market capitalization of $245.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $242.25 and a fifty-two week high of $608.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

