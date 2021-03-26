Brown Advisory Inc. Has $384,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 595,823 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 400,729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after acquiring an additional 390,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 349,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $161.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 158.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

