Brown Advisory Inc. Has $660,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,714,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 329,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,791,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.87.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.63. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $104.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.