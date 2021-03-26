Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $147.85 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

