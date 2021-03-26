Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

