Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 12,976 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

NYSE:BSX opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

