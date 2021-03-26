BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.64. 13,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,556. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $84.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Earnings History for BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit