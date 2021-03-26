BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.64. 13,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,556. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $84.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

