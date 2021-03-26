BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 1,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 89,556 shares.The stock last traded at $83.53 and had previously closed at $81.09.

The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BRP from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,092 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of BRP by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 169,009 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in BRP by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 80,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 61,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

