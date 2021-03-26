BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$117.00 at CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BRP from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.38.

Shares of TSE DOO traded up C$1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$103.87. 454,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,840. BRP has a 52 week low of C$18.63 and a 52 week high of C$107.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.23. The company has a market cap of C$8.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

