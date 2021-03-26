Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 122 Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 2,068.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cable One by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Cable One by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,793.72 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,430.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,928.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,955.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,995.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

