CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of CarMax worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in CarMax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

KMX stock opened at $130.60 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $136.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.