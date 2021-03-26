Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Director Purchases C$35,125.00 in Stock

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Director Roderick Donald Maxwell purchased 140,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$35,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$115,794.50.

Roderick Donald Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Roderick Donald Maxwell acquired 29,500 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,670.00.

Shares of CET traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,223. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

