Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a C$17.00 price target (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.17.

Shares of CG opened at C$10.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.88. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.23 and a 1-year high of C$19.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last three months.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Analyst Recommendations for Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit