Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a C$17.00 price target (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.17.

Shares of CG opened at C$10.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.88. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.23 and a 1-year high of C$19.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last three months.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

