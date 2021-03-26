Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 27th. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

