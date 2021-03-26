Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 885,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,911 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $93,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $96.26 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

