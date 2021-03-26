Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

CVX traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.82. 415,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,797,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

