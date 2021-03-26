Cloopen Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 16,469 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,457% compared to the average volume of 463 call options.

Shares of NYSE:RAAS traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,190,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,980. Cloopen Group has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

RAAS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.20 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service, cloud-based contact centers, and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations.

