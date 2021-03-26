Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Earnings Results

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%.

Shares of CODX traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $9.70. 3,801,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of -3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CODX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $418,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $105,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

