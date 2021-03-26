Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.16

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 10502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,116 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,904,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 191,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,338 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,982,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

