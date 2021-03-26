Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CFO Sells $199,725.00 in Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 120,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,354. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

