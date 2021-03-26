CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.90%.

NYSE CTK traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,007. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. CooTek has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $178.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

