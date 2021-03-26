Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,309. The firm has a market cap of $86.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Corporate insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Earnings History for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit