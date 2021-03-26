Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Issues Earnings Results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,309. The firm has a market cap of $86.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Corporate insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

