COVA (COVA) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COVA has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. COVA has a market cap of $1.32 million and $133,556.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00022733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.87 or 0.00654056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023495 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.