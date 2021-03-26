Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $10.16 on Friday, hitting $2,022.30. 27,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,075.08 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,064.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,774.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.98.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

