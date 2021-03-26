Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,810 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 317.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 43.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 23.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 62.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.76. 34,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,872. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.