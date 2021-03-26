Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,069 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.53. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

