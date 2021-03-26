Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.26. 66,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $227.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.