Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,978 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.34. 2,915,384 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.25. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

